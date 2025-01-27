How to watch UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs Imavov – live stream, start time, fight card, odds
By Simon Head
This weekend, the UFC’s Octagon heads east to Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh hosts a UFC Fight Night event featuring the return of one of the sport’s biggest stars.
Former undisputed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes his return to the Octagon as he takes on French contender Nassourdine Imavov in the main event. It’s Adesanya’s first non-title fight in six years, and he’ll look to claim a big win to push himself back into the championship mix at 185 pounds.
Standing in his way is Imavov, who has proved his worth as a legitimate threat with successive wins over Roman Dolidze, former title challenger Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen.
The co-main event will feature a battle of high-caliber strikers, as Russian knockout artist Shara “Bullet” Magomedov takes on the UK’s welterweight star Michael “Venom” Page, who is moving up to 185 pounds for the first time in his MMA career.
With the event taking place on the other side of the world, at local primetime, it means we get early fights on a Saturday, with the prelims in the morning, and the main card kicking off in the afternoon.
Here’s everything you need to know…
UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs Imavov
Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
Main Card: 12 p.m. ET
Prelims: 9 a.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+
UFC Saudi Arabia: Fight card
MAIN CARD
- Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov – middleweight
- Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page – middleweight
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik – heavyweight
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira – bantamweight
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz – middleweight
- Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli – featherweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Peterson – heavyweight
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki – lightweight
- Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic – lightweight
- Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis – lightweight
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva – women’s flyweight
- Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander – featherweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues – heavyweight
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Israel Adesanya -185
Nassourdine Imavov +150
Shara Magomedov -185
Michael Page +150
Sergei Pavlovich -300
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +240
Said Nurmagomedov -185
Vinicius Oliveira +150
Ikram Aliskerov -650
Andre Muniz +475
Muhammad Naimov -250
Kaan Ofli +200
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
