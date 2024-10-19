Are Oklahoma fans ready to pull the plug on the Brent Venables era?
By Tyler Reed
Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners were treated like a junior varsity football team at the hands of their bitter rival, the Texas Longhorns. So, when a team goes through an embarrassing moment like that fans would like to believe that the next week their club will answer the bell.
As it turns out, the Sooners didn't hear no bell, as the team is currently being run through like a wall made of paper by South Carolina. Fans of the program are feeling uneasy and placing a lot of the blame on head coach Brent Venables.
The Sooners' first year in the SEC is not going as well as they hoped, with some fans wishing for a return to the Big 12. Back-to-back poor performances and only winning one of your last four isn't going to cut it in Norman.
If Venables hasn't been looking for homes outside the area, now seems like a good time to start that process. Download the Zillow app, coach.
