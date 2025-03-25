'Hawk Tuah' girl Haliey Welch returns to social media, gets documentary
By Josh Sanchez
After a four-month hiatus from social media, 2024 viral internet star Haliey Welch has made her return to social media. Welch had disappeared from social media after coming under fire for an alleged "pump and dump" meme coin scene.
Welch had gone viral in 2024 after a street interview where she drunkenly made a sexually explicit reference.
After the video took off, Welch saw her star power reach new heights.
MORE: 'Fight For Glory' on Apple TV+ amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age
She was all over the internet and even landed her own podcast with the help of YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, but it all came crumbling down after the meme coin debacle.
Now, Welch is back after several internet rumors with a TikTok video mocking the rumors that were running rampant online.
In another bizarre twist, Welch is reportedly getting her own documentary about the rise to internet fame.
MORE: LSU star Livvy Dunne celebrates 'Year 3' in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
“The documentary will chronicle how Welch, a young woman from a small-town with no active social media presence, unknowingly created a viral moment that gave way into a global phenomenon,” the description of the documentary reads, via Deadline.com.
Welch also discussed the project.
“I hope y’all been enjoying the crazy stories about ‘my life’ unfold on social media,” she said. “First, I was dead. Then pregnant. Now I’m wanted by Interpol and in jail! Luckily, we’ve been working with Bungalow to start spilling the tea and the truth is actually even more bizarre than you think.”
In today's day and age, anyone can become an internet star. However, you have to wonder if her five minutes of fame is up and just how much interest there will be in the reported documentary.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: NBA fans react to Bronny James' explosive G League night
NFL: Marshawn Lynch credits Aaron Rodgers for his 'opportunity' at Cal
CBB/CFB: Who will step up for USC basketball after JuJu Watkins injury?
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: Caitlin Clark, David Letterman interview teased for new Netflix episode