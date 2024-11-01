Victor Wembanyama joins exclusive club Thursday night
By Max Weisman
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had his second 5x5 game of his career Thursday night, leading the Spurs to a 106-88 win over the Utah Jazz. A 5x5 game is categorized as a game in which a player has recorded five or more stats in five categories. Wemby had 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks.
This is the second game of this type in his career, the first coming on February 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Wemby's second 5x5 game made him the third player all time with multiple 5x5 games, putting him in a club with Hakeem Olajuwon and Andrei Kirilenko. Olajuwon had six and Kirilenko had three.
Following the game, Wembanyama told the San Antonio Express-News that he wants these 5x5 games to become more of a common thing for him, due to how he can help the Spurs in each category.
The Spurs found themselves down double-digits twice in the game, but were able to come back both times, taking the lead for good following a 12-0 run in the third quarter.
Spurs guard Chris Paul, playing in his 20th season, recorded a double-double with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting and 10 assists. Paul's performance complimented Wembanyama's, leading the Spurs to victory, and improving their record to 2-3 through five games. San Antonio is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
