Victor Wembanyama joins exclusive club Thursday night

A WEMBY-LIKE STAT LINE 👽



25 PTS

9 REB

7 AST

5 BLK

5 STL

4 3PM@wemby is just the 3rd player to record multiple '5 x 5' games in their career (since steals and blocks were recorded in 1973-74)! pic.twitter.com/5CUmrlnXfe