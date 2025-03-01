Green Bay Packers are putting foot down on season ticket holders who sell tickets
By Tyler Reed
If you were to try and make a list of so-called blue blood teams in the NFL, the first team on the list should be the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers are the winners of the first-ever Super Bowl and have created one of the more passionate fanbases in all of sports.
That is why getting a ticket to a game at Lambeau Field feels almost impossible. According to Finance Buzz, a Packers home game was the most expensive ticket in the league during the 2023-2024 season.
So, it makes sense as to why some season ticket holders think it is a good idea to sell their tickets at an outrageous resale value.
However, the days of the so-called loyal cheeseheads that sell their season tickets could soon be over.
According to ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter, Rob Demovsky, the franchise is putting a stop to season ticket holders who sell 100% of their tickets.
In an announcement where the franchise mentioned a ticket price raise, the team made a point to call out those who sell their tickets.
"This year, as part of the exercise, the organization declined to renew the season tickets of accounts that have sold 100 percent of their tickets for regular-season games for multiple years. Tickets not being renewed will be offered to fans on the waiting list."
You're not going to hear me say many good things about the Packers (I'm a Lions fan); however, good on the franchise for making this decision.
