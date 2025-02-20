Caleb Williams takes shot at Green Bay Packers while signing trading cards
By Tyler Reed
The Chicago Bears have handed the keys to the franchise to soon-to-be second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.
It was an up-and-down rookie season for Williams. The Bears started hot out the gate with a 4-2 record. However, things soon fizzled, and the franchise relieved head coach Matt Eberflus of his duties.
Now, it is a new day in Chicago. The franchise hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and for the first time in a long time, hope is spreading through the fanbase.
A new era is underway; however, some things will always stay the same. Recently, Williams signed some new trading cards while making a stop at Fanatics.
The Bears quarterback left a simple message on one of his trading cards, "Green Bay Sucks." It appears the young quarterback has already learned the ways of the force by hating the Green Bay Packers.
In his first season, Williams actually split games with the Packers. In the final game of the season, the Bears took down the Packers in what was one of Williams' best games of the season.
The Detroit Lions may have won the NFC North in the last two seasons; however, every fanbase in that division can tell you they hate the Packers the most.
The Packers have been a terror in the division for decades, and anytime a team can get the upper hand on the cheese heads, it is a good day.
