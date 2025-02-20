LIV players could return to PGA Tour by March as merger nears completion
By Matt Reed
Thursday saw a major development in the world of golf as LIV Golf and the PGA Tour continue to mend their relationship and work towards finalizing a merger that will bring both entities together.
President Donald Trump held a meeting with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan alongside Tiger Woods and Adam Scott to discuss the framework of a merger that reportedly could bring LIV players back to the PGA as early as March.
The Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard stated Thursday that a LIV player familiar with the situation believes if everything goes according to plan that he and other LIV golfers will be able to compete at PGA events during The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass next month.
This would obviously be a massive draw for the PGA as that would signal the return of talents like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, as well as a host of other prominent players.
Some believe that a deal could be finalized between the two tours as early as this weekend, however, there's still a lot of questions over what a merger will actually mean for LIV.
The LIV Golf tour recently announced an extension with their LIV Adelaide event until 2031, which pointed towards LIV continuing to host international events. Obviously PGA players have competed in foreign events in the past, particularly ones on the DP World Tour, however, this merger could open the door for players to play on both tours in the future.
