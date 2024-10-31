Gilbert Arenas explains why Klay Thompson deserved $30-$40 million per year
Prior to joining the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal, Klay Thompson had spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.
During his stint with the organization, Thompson helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships. As a result, when the Dubs allowed Thompson to walk away, it was a massive shock for fans.
Even though the Mavericks gave Thompson a solid deal, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes it's shocking that the 34-year-old is not earning in the region of $30-$40 million per year.
"I feel bad for Klay, because he shot 38 percent from the three-point line last year, 43 from the field, 92 from the free throw line, averaged 18 points,” Arenas said. “If you take his name off of his stats, everybody is lining up. ‘Give me him.' $30, $40 million per year."
As Agent Zero mentioned, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point line. Usually, these are solid numbers for any player.
However, the Warriors were simply unimpressed with these stats due to the high ceiling that Thompson had set for himself throughout his career with the franchise. Per rumors, Thompson's camp wanted north of over $20 million per year to re-sign with the organization.
Unfortunately, the Warriors deemed the price too high for an ageing veteran. Well, even though the Dubs parted ways with Thompson, he has had a solid start with the Mavericks.
In four games, Thompson has averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Mavs. Moreover, he is shooting a solid 45.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point line. To top it off, Klay is currently shooting 100% from the free-throw line as well.
