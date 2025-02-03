Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals major Nikola Jokic wish after Luka Doncic becomes face of the Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on a quiet Saturday night sent shockwaves throughout the NBA community.
No one saw that move coming as Doncic is just 25 years old and essentially yet to hit the prime of his career.
RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo's immediate reaction to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap
However, thinking from the LA Lakers' perspective, it was a no-brainer move to accept the gift as Doncic will likely be the face of the franchise for the next decade or so.
Seeing a European star of Doncic's caliber take the reigns of a storied franchise like the Lakers led to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dreaming of a scenario where 3x NBA MVP Nikola Jokic becomes the primary superstar on a team like the New York Knicks.
"OK, let's say something funny because I took it and spoke very, very serious... A European will be, I believe, the face of the Lakers. This is something new for Europe. It’s never happened before," Antetokounmpo said. "I just love it. You know what I want? I want Luka [Doncic] to the Lakers, I want Jokic to the Knicks. I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible. This is what I want. This is my dream."
For years, American-born players have dominated the league. However, over the last decade or so, the NBA has seen a surge of talent from Europe in the league.
In fact, since James Harden in 2018, every NBA MVP has been a European. Keeping that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if one day every big-market team in the NBA has a European superstar leading them to glory.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?