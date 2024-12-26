Georgia football team lagging behind in transfer portal for 2025 recruiting class
By Tyler Reed
The Georgia Bulldogs have become the gold standard of the SEC. The Bulldogs have won two of the last three SEC Championships and back-to-back National Championships in 21-22. Everything is coming up well for the Bulldogs recently. Well, except one thing.
It's never too early for a team to be looking ahead at the next class of talent coming. As it currently stands, Georgia has the third-best recruiting class in 2025. However, the list of players transferring into Athens is surprisingly low. It is so low that it is currently zero.
The Bulldogs are the only team. in the SEC that doesn't have one player coming to the program from the transfer portal. In the era of the portal, it is a little shocking to see one of the top programs in the country to not have a transfer.
However, don't be surprised to see the team add some players from the portal after the playoff. For now, the Bulldogs have more concerning matters, like quarterback Carson Beck missing the rest of the playoffs after an elbow injury.
It's not time to panic for the Bulldogs and their fans, but not having one single transfer for next season feels like head coach Kirby Smart is ready to build from the ground up.
