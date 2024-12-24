FSU fans living in nightmare as 2024-25 CFP team losing starting quarterback
By Tyler Reed
Last season, the Flordia State Seminoles were a perfect 13-0 before not being selected for the College Football Playoff. The news was frustrating and heartbreaking for a fanbase that has been starving to be back in the spotlight. The reason the committee gave FSU fans as to why they missed the playoffs was because starting quarterback Jordan Travis was out for the year with an injury.
Which is why the news today is spinning fans of the Seminoles into a frenzy. On Monday evening, it was announced that Georgia quarterback Carson Beck would miss the entire Bulldogs playoff run after surgery on his right elbow. It didn't take long for FSU fans to react to the news on social media.
While unfortunate for Florida State fans, a twelve-team playoff helps give the committee an excuse as to why Georgia should still be in. The Seminoles missed their opportunity by just one year.
RELATED: Notre Dame's dominant win over Indiana says more about the Irish than it does the Hoosiers
However, the fanbase is never going to forgive the CFP committee for leaving them out of the conversation last season. The recent news about Beck will just throw salt on the wounds. Unfortunately, it now seems that SEC loyalists have their excuse loaded up if the Bulldogs lose to Notre Dame in the second round.
