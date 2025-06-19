Mark Walter net worth: How much is new Los Angeles Lakers owner worth?
By Josh Sanchez
The NBA and sports world were rocked on Wednesday, June 18, with news that Buss family was selling a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers for a valuation of $10 billion, making it the largest North American sports franchise purchase.
While the Lakers will be changing ownership, they will be under the control of a familiar figure in Los Angeles sports.
Mark Walter, he CEO and chairman of holding company TWG Global CEO of investment and advisory firm Guggenheim Partners, is also the majority owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 65-year-old Walter has been the primary owner of the Dodgers since 2012.
Under his leadership, the Dodgers have won two World Series titles.
Walter has also been a Lakers stakeholder since 2021.
While the Lakers are changing ownership, the Buss family will still be involved for the forseable future. According to ESPN, the Buss family will keep a 15 percent share of the franchise for a "period of time" with Jeanie Buss remaining as Lakers governor.
With such a massive purchase, everyone is lining up to learn more about Walter and his net worth. Let's take a quick look at how much money the Dodgers and Lakers owner is worth.
Mark Walter Net Worth
According to Forbes, Walter is worth $6.1 billion. Various online reports show variations up to $12.5 billion.
"Mark Walter is CEO of investment firm Guggenheim Partners, which has more than $300 billion in assets under management," Forbes states. "Walter's personal investments include stakes in plant-based food maker Beyond Meat and online car vendor Carvana."
Now, he has two of the most popular and valuable franchises in sports in his portfolio. We'll just have to wait and see if the Lakers find the same success under Walter as the Dodgers have.
