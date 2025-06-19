Colin Cowherd delivers outrageous Shedeur Sanders take after speeding ticket
By Matt Reed
Colin Cowherd has made a living out of some truly outlandish takes during his sports media career, however, his recent remarks about Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders have NFL fans absolutely baffled after listening to the veteran radio host.
Cowherd addressed Sanders' recent speeding ticket while driving in Ohio early Tuesday morning, and during his rant the Fox Sports 1 host went off on the Browns fifth round draft pick.
"When you fall to 144 in the draft and then try to match that number behind the wheel of a car...," Cowherd said. "Yeah, I don't think the same."
Cowherd went on to bash Sanders and other young players in the league, saying "one bad decision turns me off" before stating that the speeding ticket and his NFL Draft party were major red flags for him.
At this stage, it appears the Browns are largely happy with Sanders' on-field abilities, however, it will be interesting to watch the team's quarterback battle as the regular season draws closer.
