Former veteran uses NBA analogy to settle Caitlin Clark vs. A'ja Wilson debate
Being the face of a league usually comes down to a player's incredible popularity among fans. For the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has seemingly achieved that despite playing just one season in the league.
Clark came to the WNBA on the heels of an incredible NCAA journey, where most fans already hailed her as the next big thing in women's basketball.
While Clark has a lot of room for improvement in her game, it's hard to compare any other WNBA player in terms of sheer popularity around the globe.
The only issue is that the WNBA is yet to fully make the most of Clark's popularity by marketing her properly. Speaking of which, many believe that the league should instead focus on marketing A'ja Wilson.
Former NBA player Jim Jackson gave a perfect response to this debate by using an example of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
"It's a reason why Steph Curry, who may not be the best player, but he draws differently," Jackson said. "He can be marketed differently than other players. Some players who may be considered better, maybe a Kevin Durant.
Jackson's analogy is spot on as Durant is arguably a better player than Curry, but the latter is more marketable to fans.
As for Wilson and Clark's positions, the Indiana Fever superstar has just one season under her belt, but she is more recognizable to an average Joe than Wilson, who was the cover of NBA 2K WNBA edition, won third MVP of her career, and won MVP at the Paris Olympics.
