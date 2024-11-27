Bill Simmons' latest Caitlin Clark take will make NBA stars mad
The NBA has always been the superior league compared to the WNBA. A primary reason behind it has been a lack of players with insane popularity in the women's league.
However, that all changed when former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick last season. Riding high on her popularity from her NCAA days, Clark brought a lot of new eyes to the league.
Evidently, Clark's arrival meant more revenue for the WNBA and she had a solid rookie year. If her rookie season is any indication, Clark is bound to be the Michael Jordan-esque star of her league.
RELATED: NBA commissioner speaks highly of Caitlin Clark for setting 'the world on fire'
Speaking of which, renowned NBA talk show personality Bill Simmons went as far as saying that Clark is bigger than any NBA player under the age of 30 years old. Now, that's a huge claim.
"Is Caitlin Clark a bigger under-30 star than any under-30 star in the NBA?" Simmons asked his co-host. "I think she is too. I don't even think that's a debate. I literally did not care about women's college basketball 10 years ago, in any way, shape, or form."
He added: "So I think some things have just moved toward the quality of play is more fun to watch, but she seems to be some sort of catalyst that is just, it's like before and after, and now we're in the after."
While Simmons stated nothing but fact, his comments are bound to ruffle a few feathers. Although the three biggest names in the NBA, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, are all over 30, there are still some huge names who are below that age.
Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo (barely under 30), Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and many more stars are still below 30.
Keeping that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if some NBA players take offense to Simmons' announcement and take a shot at the veteran analyst.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Soto sweepstakes heating up
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Where is FOX Sports’ NFL ticker?
CFB: Alabama fans living the “normal” life