Seth Davis to launch new web site for 'elite' college basketball coverage
By Joe Lago
Seth Davis, a longtime college basketball reporter who has written for Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and CBS Sports, has created his own company and digital destination to cover men's and women's college hoops the way he believes it should be covered.
On October 28, Davis will launch Hoops IQ, a subscription web site dedicated to covering college basketball the "old-fashioned way" by leveraging his extensive access within the sport. He said he eventually wants to expand Hoops IQ to the NBA with a team of paid contributors.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I have a lot of relationships. The people I don’t know are hopefully familiar with my work,” Davis told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.
“We’re not click-baiting; we’re not aggregating. We’re going straight to the news-makers — and talking to coaches and players and covering games. Doing it the old-fashioned way. Little bit of shoe leather goes a long way.”
The 54-year-old Davis believes there are enough engaging stories to tell in college basketball outside the regular season and NCAA Tournaments. “There’s 48.5 other weeks where there’s a lot to cover. That’s where Hoops IQ will try to own that space," he said.
Davis understands the importance of investing in social media to build awareness and drive engagement for Hoops IQ.
“Our social media strategy is going to be elite — because it has to be," Davis said. "We hired the social media editor before we hired the staff writer.”
Davis said a Hoops IQ subscription will cost $4.99 per month or $49.99 for one year.
