Former NFL star Cam Newton reveals new sports show during BET Awards
By Matt Reed
In a surprising twist, BET is getting into the sports media game with a new program starring a former NFL superstar from the Carolina Panthers. Cam Newton will be joined sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss on the daily sports show, which will air on BET.
Newton was the talk of Monday night's BET Awards after showing up in an interesting floral print sleeveless outfit, while some on social media were quick to point out that Moss didn't look thrilled with the announcement while on stage with the former quarterback.
BET is known for its hit music video show 106 & Park, and now the network will be introducing '106 and Sports.'
Since retiring from the NFL in 2021, Newton has appeared on a variety of sports programs including on ESPN, while also hosting his YouTube show and podcast 'Funky Friday with Cam Newton.'
