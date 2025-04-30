Former NBA star Nate Robinson meets 'guardian angel' that saved his life
By Matt Reed
Nate Robinson accomplished many great things in the NBA during his 13-year playing career, but more recently the former basketball star has overcome some tremendous off-court battles that have provided a bigger perspective on life.
RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton's dad clash during NBA playoffs
Back in April 2024, Robinson was suffering from renal failure, which meant that without a new kidney he likely wouldn't live much longer. However, this February he was granted that vital kidney transplant and has since become extremely close with the man that helped save his life.
Robinson shared his story recently on social media after reconnecting with his "guardian angel" and hopes to inspire others to donate organs for those in need.
“Some people don’t get to meet their guardian angels," Robinson said emotionally in the video. "I got a brother in mine.”
