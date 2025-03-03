The Big Lead

Former motorcycle gang member qualifies for The Open Championship

Talk about a tremendous redemption story for Australian star Ryan Peake.

By Matt Reed

Jul 21, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Xander Schauffele celebrates on the 18th green with Justin Rose and his caddie Austin Kaiser during the final round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images
Ryan Peake spent five years in jail after taking part in a motorcycle gang in his native Australia years ago, but since that time he's become an ultimate comeback story and now is living out his dream as a professional golfer.

That dream was truly realized over the weekend when Peake qualified for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush after winning his first event at the New Zealand Open recently.

Peake carded a final round 66 to earn himself the victory and a place in this year's Open Championship after finishing one shot ahead of three players.

The 31 year old previously played amateur golf with rising pro star Cameron Smith, who joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has become one of the more prominent figures on the tour.

