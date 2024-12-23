Former Giant believes the team needs a factory reset
By Max Weisman
A two-time Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants can't stand watching his former team. After the Giants lost 34-7 to the Atlanta Falcons, CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden said the organization needs to blow it up.
"Watching the Giants today, everyone must go, in my opinion," McFadden said on CBS Sports HQ. "The reason why I say that is because it's one thing to be a bad team based on lack of talent or lack of experience or dealing with injuries. But you cannot tolerate the effort or lack thereof. You cannot tolerate not being competitive because even if you lack talent, you still will see fight. You still would see a competitive edge being displayed by that said team.
The Giants have lost 10 games in a row, getting outscored by 132 points in those games. McFadden doesn't see a single bright spot towards the future of the team, which is a little surprising considering Malik Nabers will likely have a 1,000-receiving-yard season. Since hiring head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, the Giants have a 17-30-1 record in three seasons.
McFadden pointed out how undisciplined the Giants are, recording at least 10 penalties for the third time in four weeks.
"We're not seeing anything from the Giants right now. They're undisciplined in terms of mental errors. They're undisciplined in terms of just bad penalties. Once again, double-digit penalties. 10 penalties, that's losing football," McFadden said. "So now, when you look at ownership, what do you need to do to shake it up? I can tell you this much: If I'm -- hypothetically speaking -- Deion Sanders, and you're telling me you're drafting my son, Shedeur, to come into that bad environment?" McFadden posited.
New York controls its own destiny to obtain the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and McFadden brings up a good point. Why would Shedeur Sanders want to play for a team like the Giants who, outside of Nabers, has no offense? Step one to make New York a more appealing destination? Firing both Daboll and Schoen and hiring someone that Deion and Shedeur, or whoever the Giants want to pick, would prefer to play for.
Something needs to change for the Giants, though. They've had one winning season in the last eight years. For a franchise as storied as the New York Giants that is completely unacceptable.
