Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira at UFC 313, Dana White hints at immediate rematch
By Simon Head
Russian light heavyweight star Magomed Ankalaev made his second shot at the UFC light heavyweight title count as he outpointed Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira to capture the title. But to stay at the top of the tree at 205 pounds, it looks like he'll have to do it all again.
Ankalaev fought to a tight gameplan as he mixed his striking with wrestling and clinch work against the fence to earn scores fo 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 from the three Octagonside judges and capture the title in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
His victory was the culmination of a long journey back to the top after his first tilt at the title ended in a split draw with Jan Blachowicz back in December 2022.
Most observers felt Ankalaev had done enough to capture the title that night, but the draw forced him to rebuild and make another run back to the top. And, in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Ankalaev finally reached the light heavyweight summit by becoming the first fighter to defeat Pereira at light heavyweight.
After his victory, Ankalaev said that he didn't fight to his full potential on the night, but he was able to execute his gameplan to earn the victory and claim the title.
"I can't even put it into words. It's been such a long wait. And here's my dream, it's around my waist," he said.
"I don't think anything surprised me. I think I could have done a better job in the fight. But something just wasn't working out. But anyway, I'm really happy that I won.
"The plan was to pressure, pressure, pressure. Everybody who fights against him always counters.
"My job was to make sure that I work as number one, and everybody who fights against me becomes the counter striker – and my plan worked."
Ankalaev looks likely to have to face Pereira again, with UFC president and CEO Dana White hinting that the UFC may look to book an immediate rematch between the pair later that year.
"It was not what I expected. I expected a lot more," said White.
And, when asked if the UFC would look to book an immediate rematch, the UFC boss said simply, "probably."
With a potential rematch on the horizon, Ankalaev and Pereira could be set to face off later this year, with the UFC's annual October pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi looking like a likely landing spot for the return bout.
