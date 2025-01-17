Former All-Star, fan favorite retires from MLB broadcast booth
Roy Smalley, who parlayed a popular playing career with the Minnesota Twins into a 22-year career in the team's broadcast booth, is retiring.
Smalley made the announcement on his Twitter/X page Thursday, the same day the Twins formally announcer new talent lineup for Twins.TV.
"The last three years or so has been a time of reflection-and procrastination for me. My wife has been asking me and I have been promising her to bring my broadcast career to an end," Smalley wrote. "Yet each of the last three Januarys I have found myself saying, 'Maybe one more year.' It seems that try as I might walking away from such direct involvement in the game and the Twins family: the organization, the players and all of you fans in Twins territory is nearly as difficult as it was to hang up my spikes."
Smalley played in the major leagues for 13 years, including 10 seasons for the Twins, from 1976-82 and ’85-87. He was a part of the Twins' first World Championship team in 1987 and named to the American League All-Star team in 1979.
Smalley also played at the major league level with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. A switch-hitting shortstop, Smalley batted .262 with 1,046 hits, 184 doubles, 21 triples, 110 home runs, 485 RBI and 551 runs scored in 1,148 career games.
A Los Angeles native, Smalley was inducted into the University of Southern California Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 and the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.
Smalley is also a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and serves as President on the Board of Directors for the nonprofit organization Pitch In For Baseball.
Twins president Dave St. Peter congratulated Smalley on his retirement on his Twitter/X account Thursday.
"Congrats @roysmalley5," St. Peter wrote. "Grateful for your friendship and commitment to the wonderful game of baseball. Few individuals can match your impact as a World Champion + All-Star player;a smart + informative broadcaster; & dedicated community leader. The @Twins are better because of Roy."
Even without Smalley, the Twins will have no shortage of retired players on their talent lineup for their in-house network debuting this season. Justin Morneau, LaTroy Hawkins, Glen Perkins, Trevor Plouffe, Denard Span, and Tim Laudner are all under contract to the new network.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
NFL: Which team is going to win it all?
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless calls JJ Redick ‘arrogant’