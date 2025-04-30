Florida State offensive tackle has ability to predict gender of unborn children
By Tyler Reed
Becoming a Division I athlete doesn't happen overnight. It takes your entire life to work toward the goal of being a top college athlete.
Ja'Elyne Matthews is one of the rare few who has the right to call themselves a college athlete. Matthews will be playing for the Florida State Seminoles this fall.
According to On3 Sports, Matthews is a four-star offensive tackle who originally committed to Rutgers but then hopped in the transfer portal to join the Seminoles.
However, Matthews doesn't just have amazing talents on the football field. No, apparently, he is basically Raven Baxter, with the way he can predict the future.
In an interview with Toddrick Hunt of NJ Advance Media, Matthew's mother stated that Matthew's can predict the gender of a child by just looking at the pregnant mother.
Sound crazy? Sure, but Matthew's mother said that he has been right numerous times when predicting what the gender of his mother's next child would be.
She might not realize it, but his mother has just created a social media star with the news she has shared about her son.
Picture it now. Matthew's first game and makes a great pancake block. The ESPN announcers calling that game will absolutely bring up this incredible story about him.
