LeBron James turns back the clock with a lethal chasedown block (Video)
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in hopes of snapping their two-game losing streak. However, the Purple and Gold were handed a heartbreaking 134-132 loss by the Hawks.
It was none other than Hawks superstar Trae Young who knocked down an insane game-winner during the dying moments of overtime.
But before Young took over the game, it was Laker superstar LeBron James who kept the Purple and Gold in the game.
With just under 30 seconds left on the clock, Anthony Davis' pass to James was intercepted by Dyson Daniels. However, LBJ stayed with Daniels on it and turned back the clock to swat the ball away from the Hawks guard.
Thanks to James' block, the momentum momentarily shifted in favor of the Lakers. Unfortunately, the team failed to make the most of it as Young sealed the game for the Hawks.
James finished the night with an incredible triple-double where he contributed 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Davis also had a phenomenal performance with 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists to his name.
Despite the dynamic duo's 77-point scoring outburst, the Lakers fell to a 12-11 record. They are now the 10th seed in the Western Conference while on a three-game losing streak.
The Lakers are now scheduled to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. It could be an opportunity for the team to finally snap their losing streak and get a dub in the winning column.
