Fanatics jerseys dragged after horrible look at 2025 NHL Draft
By Tyler Reed
If you didn't know, the NHL had their draft immediately, and we mean immediately, following the NBA Draft.
A league that could use some lone spotlight continues to find a way to not find new fans in a sport that is truly fun to watch.
RELATED: Florida Panthers star parties hard after 2025 Stanley Cup Finals victory
However, what's done is done. The NHL offseason is off and running, but fans aren't currently worried about the growth of the game. No, they are dragging Fanatics and their uniforms after an ugly mishap at the draft.
The Philadelphia Flyers selected Porter Martone with the sixth overall pick in the draft, and after putting on his Flyers sweater for the first time, fans noticed the quick press job of his last name on the back.
Listen, we're not one to take up for millionaires, but ten seconds before that jersey was made, no one knew the name that would be on the back. Still, not a good look for a company that has been roasted in the past.
Baseball fans have seen this film before. After Fanatics started producing the Nike uniforms for the MLB, fans thought the New York Yankees' uniforms looked like the cheapest clothing ever created.
Martone probably had no clue about his uniform malfunction, as the kid is getting to live out his dream. However, social media is quick on the hate button, always.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Flagg Day, 'entitled' prospects, MLB All-Star finalists, and more
MLB: Tributes pour in as MLB's oldest manager goes on medical leave for rest of 2025 season
MMA: UFC 317 weigh-in results: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira official
SPORTS MEDIA: Kendrick Perkins slams Bill Simmons after ESPN criticism
VIRAL: Trail Blazers rookie reveals life off court as anti-social dream