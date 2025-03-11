F1 world champion forced to break out of toilet ahead of Australian Grand Prix
By Simon Head
Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve had a longer than anticipated “pit stop” as he headed to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
Villeneuve, who captured the F1 Drivers’ Championship in 1997, was en route to Australia for the opening race of the 2025 Formula 1 season as an ambassador for Williams Racing when he found himself boxed in after getting trapped in a toilet stall at Milan’s Malpensa Airport.
With time to kill, a nonplussed Villeneuve took a selfie and shared it on his Instagram page as he explained, “Been in the toilets for the last 20 minutes and security incapable of getting me out.
“Toilet flushing every 30 seconds. Having a blast. Very impressive.
“Good start to the trip to Australia.”
With security seemingly unable to help the Canadian F1 icon, Villeneuve took matters into his own hands as he broke his way out of the stall.
A second Instagram post revealed the extent of his efforts.
“Managed to get out after 30 minutes,” he shared, with a smiling emoji
“Had to kick the door down, and a block from the ceiling fell on my head.
“Ready to get down under.”
Villeneuve will hope that he doesn't have to endure similar toilet-related lock-ins in the future. But, if he does, he has an open offer of assistance from his old F1 rival, Jean Alesi.
“Next time call me. I have (a) quick solution,” he replied on Instagram, along with a few dynamite and bomb emojis...
