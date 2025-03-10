Kimi Antonelli's F1 chance has come too early, says former world champion
By Simon Head
Italian wonderkid Kimi Antonelli is all set to make his full Formula 1 debut as the second driver at Mercedes, but one former F1 world champion is worried that his chance may have come too soon.
Antonelli will partner George Russell in the Toto Wolff-led team in 2025, with hopes high within the team that the Italian teenager – who only passed his civilian driving license a few weeks ago – can develop and grow in the team's second seat.
But former F1 world champ Jacques Villeneuve said that he's very concerned that the experience of racing for one of the biggest teams in F1, in what's shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent history, could prove to be too much for the youngster.
"It's too much, too soon," Villeneuve told YaySweepstakes.com
"Kimi Antonelli had a terrible season in Formula 2. Is it because he was already signed for F1 and the pressure got the better of him, who knows?
"Or maybe because he didn't like that kind of car and maybe it’s better for him to be in a Formula 1 car.
"These are all question marks that we will find out very quickly, very soon.
"He seems to be capable of taking risks and pushing the car, but then feeling where that edge is, we don't know yet. Or how does he work on a full season developing and evolving the car?
"How will the balance be between him and Russell? Will they work hand in hand with similar driving styles or completely opposite driving styles which then makes it difficult for the team to evolve the car in direction that pleases both drivers?
"The jury is out on Antonelli, but so many people in the media want him to be amazing. I hope he is, because if not, it will be a very heavy load to carry for him. A lot of pressure on his shoulders."
It's a baptism of fire for Antonelli, and one that Villeneuve says is a major gamble for a team that is looking to rediscover its identity following the departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.
"They've taken a risk and gambled based on something that they were deeply wanting, more than based on results from last year and so on," he said.
"They've made the decision and they will make sure that that decision will work out.
"It’s more they've decided what the outcome should be, so they will try to make sure that this outcome happens."
Villeneuve also said that the long-term investment in Antonelli by Mercedes team boss Wolff may have clouded his judgement when selecting the second driver to partner Russell for the upcoming season.
"Toto took Antonelli on when he was 12 when they started financing his go-kart career," he explained.
"It's a long relationship that started then, and when you take under your wing a 12-year-old, it's like a father and son relationship. That kind of builds up a little bit. And if that happens then the thought process is a little bit skewered.
"You want it to happen, so I don't know. He's definitely been competitive and super quick in every category, except for Formula 2, so that's something we will have to find out.
"They've been heavily invested financially in him for so many years, too. It's hard to come to the point where you think, 'Oh maybe he's not good enough. No, hold on. We've invested so much into this that he will be good.'
"There's a little bit of that in the process. And he has everything in his hands to prove that he's good. Out of all those years, he's had one average season, which was Formula 2, which was last year. So let's hope that that was the odd season."
