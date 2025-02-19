Evan Mobley is confident who the best NBA player will be in the next five years
By Matt Reed
Even with the NBA's current struggles to regularly draw attention to games and events like NBA All-Star weekend there's still lots of reason to be excited about the league with the new crop of stars developing and taking the sport into the future.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder are perfect examples of why the NBA should be garnering more interest at the moment considering the size of their markets and the fact that they've been able to build such strong teams with immense talent.
Cleveland, in particular, has become an immediate championship contender with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley leading the way. Mobley was asked about who the best players will be in the NBA within th next five years, and while his answer wasn't shocking there's plenty of reason to be amped for both names.
Mobley has become a talented big man for the Cavaliers, putting up just shy of 19 points per game as Cleveland currently sits atop the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama is obviously already one of the faces of the NBA due to his unique size and athleticism.
The timing of the question comes just a day after Stephen A. Smith made wild comments on ESPN after Wembanyama and other foreign players not being able to take on the role of carrying the NBA and that only Americans should be able to do that.
More and more players are coming into the league with freakishly large statutres, but the amazing thing is guys like Mobley and Wemby have that unique combination of size and athletic ability that make them so difficult to guard.
