Another seismic NBA trade could be going down this summer
By Matt Reed
The NBA trade deadline certainly lived up to the hype this season after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap that set the league on the fire out of the blue. Now, there's rumors swirling of another massive trade that would shake things up further if it comes to fruition this summer.
NBA insider Howard Beck says he's heard rumblings about Ja Morant potentially being moved by the Memphis Grizzlies after this season, which would be very interesting considering he's one of the top point guards in the league.
The Grizzlies currently have the second-best record in the Western Conference, which also makes the timing of the report a little bit suspect given how important Morant has been to Memphis as they've built themselves into an NBA title contender.
Now, if there is validity to the Grizzles shaking things up it would be equally as surprising as when Dallas moved on from Doncic at this trade deadline. Both players came into the league around the same time and have developed into two of the faces of the league as new stars continue to pave the way forward.
Teams would absolutely line up to claim a player of Morant's abilities, especially in a league that has never valued the guard position more than any time in its history.
Morant is averaging over 20 points per game and seven assists per game this season, and it finally looks like the Grizzlies are heading in the right direction with all five of their starters aged 26 or younger.
