Another seismic NBA trade could be going down this summer

First Luka Doncic, now this player? Who says the NBA doesn't have good storylines?

By Matt Reed

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The NBA trade deadline certainly lived up to the hype this season after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap that set the league on the fire out of the blue. Now, there's rumors swirling of another massive trade that would shake things up further if it comes to fruition this summer.

NBA insider Howard Beck says he's heard rumblings about Ja Morant potentially being moved by the Memphis Grizzlies after this season, which would be very interesting considering he's one of the top point guards in the league.

The Grizzlies currently have the second-best record in the Western Conference, which also makes the timing of the report a little bit suspect given how important Morant has been to Memphis as they've built themselves into an NBA title contender.

Now, if there is validity to the Grizzles shaking things up it would be equally as surprising as when Dallas moved on from Doncic at this trade deadline. Both players came into the league around the same time and have developed into two of the faces of the league as new stars continue to pave the way forward.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke and guard Ja Morant help forward GG Jackson II during the fourth quarter
Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward GG Jackson II (45) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Teams would absolutely line up to claim a player of Morant's abilities, especially in a league that has never valued the guard position more than any time in its history.

Morant is averaging over 20 points per game and seven assists per game this season, and it finally looks like the Grizzlies are heading in the right direction with all five of their starters aged 26 or younger.

