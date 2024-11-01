ESPN insider makes laughable trade for Detroit Lions to make
By Tyler Reed
This probably hasn't been said in the history of the NFL, but man, it feels good to be a fan of the Detroit Lions. Suffering is a term that describes this team and their fanbase. However, now, the team is a real contender for the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, the team lost their best defensive player, Aidan Hutchinson, to a gruesome injury a few weeks back. Since then, everyone has been coming up with the perfect trade for the franchise to bring in a top pass-rusher. Except for the asinine trade discussed on ESPN's Get Up on Friday.
NFL insider Mike Tannenbaum delivered a trade idea for the Lions that left everyone speechless on the set of Get Up. Tannenbaum believes the franchise should throw the kitchen sink at Cleveland Browns star edge-rusher Myles Garrett.
The trade in question would involve the Lions sending three first-round picks, one second-round pick, and star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Cleveland. The mere words coming out of Tannenbaum's mouth had Ryan Clark ready to walk off set.
There's no question that Garrett is a great player. However, take a lesson from the Browns themselves: don't sell the farm for just one player.
Chances are this was just a wild statement made in order to drive up clicks. If that is the case, then congratulations. Saying something outlandish like this definitely got the people talking.
