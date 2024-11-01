Must see games of Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season & betting odds
By Tyler Reed
The New York Jets kicked off Week 9 of the NFL season with a win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night. In what felt like the Jets' 100th primetime game of the season, the team finally looked like the team that everyone expected to be a threat in the AFC.
For the rest of the Week 9 slate, divisional rivals and matchups between playoff contenders will highlight Sunday's games. Here are the must-see games of the weekend, as well as the betting odds from ESPN BET.
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread: -10 BAL
O/U: 46.5
ML: +340 DEN, -450 BAL
Both teams come into this hoping to keep up with the leaders of their respective divisions. A Wild Card spot could be on the line when the Denver Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are heavy favorites, but that doesn't mean much. Baltimore did lose to the Cleveland Browns last week.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: -1 LAR
O/U: 48.5
ML: -115 LAR, -105 SEA
The NFC West has been more like the Wild West this season. Any of the four division members have a chance at the crown. This is why the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will be a can't miss matchup.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
Spread: -3 DET
O/U: 48.5
ML: -145 DET, +125 GB
The biggest game of the weekend will have the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on top of the NFC North. There's no question this is the toughest division in the NFL this season. We will soon find out who is the toughest of them all.
