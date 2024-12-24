ESPN gives Fresno State a colorful new nickname during bowl game
By Tyler Reed
The College Football Playoff has dominated most of the headlines for the last two weeks. However, it is also time for fans to watch other bowl games where teams that may not be in the spotlight as much finally have their moment.
On Monday, the Fresno State Bulldogs (let me make this clearer.) Yes, the Bulldogs met Northern Illinois in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Huskies earned the right to be Potato Bowl champions with a 28-20 victory. However, it was a hilarious typo on the ESPN scoreboard that will make this game memorable.
The Bulldogs became the Bulldongs. Yes, a cute bulldog has now turned into an image that will scar you for at least the next ten times that you watch Fresno State play. Of course, the mistake did not go unnoticed, as social media has had a field day with it.
The more and more that comes out about this bowl game makes me jealous that I decided to watch Jonathan Taylor Thomas in 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' instead of watching visions of best dumps and Bulldongs dancing in my head.
God bless college football.
