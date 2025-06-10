ESPN brings back former NFL quarterback after months of speculation
By Matt Reed
While he wasn't one of the biggest names on the field during his NFL career, Dan Orlovsky has certainly carved out a strong career in the sports media industry after joining ESPN years ago and becoming one of the names synonymous with the network's football coverage.
RELATED: Former NFL star Cam Newton reveals new sports show at BET Awards
Over recent months though, there's been a lot of speculation about his future at ESPN, including rumors about potentially moving over to CBS, however, The Athletic is reporting that Orlovsky won't be moving away from the Bristol, CT-based sports media empire.
Orlovsky has featured on many of the network's football-centered shows, including NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown and others as he continues to become one of the most polished pundits at the network.
The former Lions quarterback joined ESPN back in 2018, and since then he's been able to not only cover the NFL but appear on college football coverage and other shows like 'First Take' where he's even chimed in on other sports.
