Teddy Bridgewater leads a different football championship pursuit these days
By Joe Lago
Teddy Bridgewater could still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Don't think so? Sam Darnold, Gardner Minshew, Cooper Rush and Jameis Winston all started for teams in Week 11. Surely, even as an injury backup plan, Bridgewater, the 32nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, would have a roster spot somewhere in the league.
Bridgewater retired from the NFL after last season, which he spent with the Detroit Lions. The 32-year-old returned to Florida to coach his high school alma mater, Miami Northwestern, and has inspired a dramatic turnaround.
The Bulls, who finished 4-6 last season, finished 7-2 this year to reach the Florida High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In its 3A tournament opener, Miami Northwestern routed Barron Collier 69-0.
“The coaching staff did great, and the guys were ready to play," Bridgewater told the Miami Times. "They came out and took care of the business.”
Earlier Tuesday morning (perhaps after seeing highlights of Rush in the Cowboys' 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans), Bridgewater hinted that his high school football coaching career might be one-and-one.
"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run," Bridgewater posted on X/Twitter. "I can't wait to return back to the NFL."
NFL general managers probably echoed Bridgewater's sentiment. The dearth of reliable quarterbacking has never been so palpable that Bridgewater, who had a career QB rating of 90.5, probably would have a job if he chose to return to the league, certainly as a backup.
His recent frustrations with the "high school crap" just might drive him back to the pros next year.
