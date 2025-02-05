Eli Manning has no business stealing a Hall of Fame selection
By Matt Reed
It's highly likely that Eli Manning is going to be selected into the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class this weekend, but the former New York Giants quarterback has no business earning a place there. Manning is certainly a household name, which carries weight when it comes down to an honor like this, but when you dive into his career it's really not impressive.
Manning appeared in the NFL for over a decade and a half, however, he only won playoff games in two of those seasons. Both of them resulted in Super Bowl titles after taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, but those Giants teams were built on physical defenses and Manning benefitting from some of the best catches in Super Bowl history.
In 2007, it was an incredible and extremely unlikely 'Helmet Catch' from David Tyree that allowed the Giants to go on to win the first of Manning's two world titles. Four years later, it was another lesser-known wide receiver Mario Manningham that grabbed a toe-tapping reception along the sidelines that allowed New York to win the game.
Maybe it's because the Hall of Fame has become more diluted over the years, but when looking closer at the resume of Manning it's simply not that impressive when gauging the most valuable position in football; quarterback.
Manning had his share of good moments, but he never led the league in passing yards or touchdowns. He was also never selected as a first-team All-Pro or a regular season MVP.
And let's face it, Manning played in an era that started to trend more towards passing versus rushing, and yet, the Giants signal caller still finished his career with a completion percentage near players like Jason Campbell and Jon Kitna at 60.3 percent.
Manning's biggest achievement outside of his Super Bowls was his durability and the fact that he managed to play 210 consecutive games. He certainly deserves his props for that.
It seems as though none of those arguments will matter because Manning beat Brady twice, but if that's the case maybe former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles deserves a place in Canton then as well.
