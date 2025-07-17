Eagles Super Bowl winner, Bryan Braman, dead at 38 after cancer battle
By Tyler Reed
Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has passed away at 38 years old after a battle with a rare cancer.
According to Mitch Fink of the New York Post, "Braman was diagnosed with the aggressive disease in February and had undergone several surgeries in Seattle, according to a GoFundMe set up to help him pay for the expenses of the treatment."
Braman spent seven seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the Houston Texans, then, after three seasons in Houston, found his home with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would spend four seasons.
Braman was a part of an Eagles team that won arguably the most shocking Super Bowl in NFL history when they took down the New England Patriots with Nick Foles leading the way at quarterback.
In seven seasons, Braman finished his career with 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Braman's former teammate, Lane Johnson, took to his X account on Thursday to pay tribute to Braman.
"Today is a tough day that hits close to home. I always admired Bryan’s ability to overcome life’s obstacles, his passion for the game, and the love he had for his friends and family. Rest in peace, Brother."
Fans immediately flooded Johnson's post to send their condolences to the Braman family during such a difficult time.
