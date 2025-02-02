Chip Kelly returns to the NFL, joining powerhouse coaching staff in the AFC West
By Tyler Reed
Chip Kelly spent four seasons as a head coach in the NFL. From 2013 to 2015, Kelly led the Philadelphia Eagles, and in 2016, he had a lone year with the San Francisco 49ers.
After his time with the 49ers abruptly ended, Kelly took his talents back to the college ranks, where he was the head coach of the UCLA Bruins from 2018 to 2023.
Last season, Kelly spent the year with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes ended the season as national champions.
So, what does Kelly's future hold? That has been answered. According to Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel, Kelly has accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kelly will join the new coaching staff in Las Vegas. The Raiders recently hired Pete Carroll to turn the ship around.
Carroll did not coach last season after being relieved from the head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2023 season.
Carroll has had success in both college and the NFL, winning a championship in both leagues. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Raiders have a quick turnaround.
The AFC West is quickly becoming a stout division. Jim Harbaugh, Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and now Pete Carroll are the head coaches of the division.
Will the AFC just start running through that division? Actually, it already does, anyway. However, things have gotten a lot tougher for the Chiefs now, hopefully.
Carroll is lining up an all-star staff. Now, it will be about putting a competitive team on the field, which might not be a problem with Kelly leading the offense.
