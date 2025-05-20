Dwyane Wade slams Jimmy Butler, calls him out for ‘bad offense’
Jimmy Butler's move to the Golden State Warriors was supposed to take them to the next level. With him on the roster, the team had a 23-7 record to end the regular season, and they beat the Houston Rockets in the first round.
However, when Stephen Curry went down in the second round, the Warriors didn't win another game and got eliminated in five. 'Playoff Jimmy' was supposed to help the team get a win and stay in the series till Curry could return, but he failed to do so.
His scoring left much to be desired, but Butler had more than 20 points in just one game. He was trying to play an all-around game, but Golden State needed him to carry them. And in the aftermath of their playoff exit, Dwyane Wade, the icon of Butler's former team, has called him out.
“I didn’t like…the way he just approached the game,” Wade said. “I know Jimmy is a pass-first guy. I know he’s about getting his teammates the ball and wanting to see them shine. But it’s a point where you getting $60 million, this ain’t working. You gotta go.
"He wouldn’t look at the basket; I’ve seen this before. I’ve seen it in a Heat jersey. And so, in a sense, when Pat [Riley] come out, Pat say, ‘We ain’t wanna give you the extension,’ it’s not always because of injuries. Sometimes it’s, ‘I need to see what you gonna do in every moment, not just in one moment.
"Jimmy Butler is too good a basketball player to not leave his imprint on a game... If you ain't making those shots, I don't care. Shoot. It's bad offense if you're not shooting... That's bad offense."
Jimmy Butler is a Miami Heat legend. He took the franchise to two NBA Finals. Unlike Wade, though, he was unable to bring the city championships. While his exit from Miami was awkward and unfortunate, it's hard to ignore the truth in Wade's words about Butler.
