The Nuggets collapse, Westbrook’s future & why OKC looks like champions
The Denver Nuggets' season came to a crashing halt in a 125-85 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Despite a hot start, Denver collapsed under the weight of poor role player performances, lack of depth, and inconsistent production from its stars.
Nikola Jokić, as usual, carried the load, but it was clear that he didn’t have enough help. Jamal Murray was up and down, averaging just 20.7 points on 40% shooting in the series. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. was nearly unplayable, managing just 7.4 points per game on a woeful 32% from the field. Denver’s decision to move on from veterans like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in favor of young prospects like Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther backfired—badly.
Adding Russell Westbrook to the mix proved ineffective. Westbrook, once one of the most electrifying players in the game, struggled mightily. He averaged just 9.9 points per game on 34.8% shooting and finished with a stunning minus-92 plus/minus in the series. While his heart is never in question, his body and game clearly are. It might be time for the former MVP to seriously consider retirement before his legacy fades further.
On the other side, the Thunder’s youth-fueled dominance was on full display. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams led a relentless OKC attack, and the team’s depth and defensive grit—highlighted by strong efforts from Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein—make them look like true championship contenders. OKC now heads to the Western Conference Finals with a real shot at winning it all.
For Denver, the offseason will be a reality check. They must retool around Jokić with proven talent, or risk wasting his prime. For Westbrook, it might be time to gracefully bow out. And for the Thunder? The future is now.
Related: Watch More TBL Here