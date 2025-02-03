What LeBron James did in a restaurant after Anthony Davis trade news: "Everyone now is looking at Bron"
After starting the 2024-25 NBA season on a somewhat bitter note, the Los Angeles Lakers have unarguably made a stunning comeback to make a stellar case for making a deep run in the playoffs.
Evidently, the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has played a pivotal role in helping the Lakers stabilize during the season.
Even at 40 years old, James continues to impress fans with his brilliant ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. On the other hand, Anthony Davis has played at an MVP level while being the defensive acnhor of the team.
RELATED: LeBron James shares heartwarming parting message for Anthony Davis
Keeping that in mind, it was a shock to many when the news broke out about Davis being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster move to welcome Luka Doncic to LA.
Many assumed that James was at fault in some capacity for the Lakers parting ways with AD. But, many have claiimed that James knew nothing about the shocking trade and former NBA star Richard Jefferson recently confirmed that.
"it was Rich Paul, Bron, Savannah, everybody sitting at dinner—and the phones start blowing up.' She was the one telling me, man, like, 'Bron was like, 'What the hell?' Bron jumped on the phone, looking at Rich like, 'Rich, did you know?' She was telling me the story bit by bit of what they were doing at dinner, right? Just like, everybody was flabbergasted."
He added: "And she said the whole restaurant picked up their phones, and everyone was now looking at Bron because, you know what I'm saying, they see him in the spot. I say that to confirm what you're saying—no one knew. No one knew this s**t was going down.
James is unarguably one of the biggest superstars in the NBA right now and he has insane influence over his team's potential trades and whatnot.
Moreover, with Davis signed with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports, it made even more sense for James to be aware of his move to the Mavs.
However, it has become clear that the King wasn't aware of the move and he was as blindsided as the rest of the NBA about Davis' departure from the Lakers.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?