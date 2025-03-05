Draymond Green makes bold wish at his 35th birthday party
By Joe Lago
Birthday wishes can't be spoken, otherwise they won't come true.
In true Draymond Green fashion, he paid no attention to the birthday wish rule.
The Golden State Warriors star celebrated turning 35 on Tuesday night after the resurgent Dubs' 114-102 victory against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Somewhere in the Tri-State area, a birthday party was thrown for Green, who was presented a birthday cake with Warriors colors icing and his number "23."
When it came time to blow out the candles, Green doubled down on his All-Star Weekend prediction of Golden State winning the 2024-25 NBA championship for its fifth title in 10 years.
"Y'all know what my wish is," Green said in an Instagram video documenting the moment. "There's five candles."
Stephen Curry can be seen in the video recording the moment as well.
Green was already pumped up to face the Knicks on his 35th birthday. "That's pretty special as a basketball player, ain't it?" Green said while walking into the World's Most Famous Arena. "Can't do better than that, birthday at the Garden. Just got to get a win."
He did his part in the victory, the Warriors' ninth in 10 games with Jimmy Butler. Green nearly recorded a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
