Drake Maye's fumble looked eerily similar to a famous NFL play
By Max Weisman
A play in the New England Patriots game against the Los Angeles Rams brought up some bad feelings for fans of a team not even involved in the game. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fumbled the football in the second quarter but if the game was being played 12 years ago, the Patriots may have retained possession.
Maye was hit by Rams defensive end Braden Fiske as he was bringing the football back to his body after a pump fake, eerily similar to the Tuck Rule play. In the 2001 AFC Divisional game between the Patriots and Oakland Raiders, Raiders safety Charles Woodson forced a Tom Brady fumble that would have iced the game for the Raiders. However, the referees overturned the play because Brady was tucking the ball back into his body, an incomplete pass according to the rules at the time.
Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy recognized the similarity of the two plays.
Portnoy tagged Jon Gruden in his post on X, making fun of the new Barstool personality who was the head coach of the Raiders at the time of the original play.
Other people noticed the similarities of the two plays as well.
The play went under review, but unfortunately for New England, the NFL got rid of the tuck rule ahead of the 2013 season and the fumble stood.
The Patriots trail the Rams 14-10 at halftime, and other than the fumble, Maye has been having a great game. The rookie quarterback out of North Carolina is 14-for-21 with 150 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots are hoping Maye will continue his impressive game in the second half and lead New England to a comeback victory.
