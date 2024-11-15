It's Steelers week in Baltimore, and the Ravens desperately need a road win
Since Brian Billick turned the team into a playoff contender in 1999, the Baltimore Ravens have formed arguably the best rivalry in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since realignment in 2001, either the Ravens or Steelers have won the AFC North/Central 17 times, and this season, it looks like the number will climb to 18.
Both teams have won two Super Bowls since the turn of the century while the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and former Central member Tennessee Titans have a combined 0 all-time. Although the Ravens have seemed like the better team and Super Bowl contenders in recent years, the Steelers have won seven of their last eight against Baltimore. In an uncharacteristic season for the Ravens, Baltimore has to win Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Firstly, Lamar Jackson has won two MVP awards and led the Ravens to their first home AFC Championship game ever last season. However, Jackson is just 1-3 against the Steelers in his career. Some games aren't his fault, most notably last season's game in Pittsburgh when his wide receivers seemed to all forget how to catch a football. However, he cannot be in the ranks of Jamal Lewis, Haloti Ngata, Terrell Suggs, Johnathan Ogden, Ed Reed and Ray Lewis while being dominated by Pittsburgh.
Secondly, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been rumored to have said John Harbaugh's team doesn't play a full four quarters of football. Last season, fans gained reason to believe the rumor when he predicted "When it’s a dying moment, [the Ravens] will try to burn the house down."
It's exactly what the Ravens did when they blew a 10-3 fourth-quarter lead last season, surrendering a 41-yard go-ahead touchdown by George Pickens with 77 seconds of play left.
Finally, the Ravens have a bad defense, which is almost never said about Baltimore or Pittsburgh. For the Ravens, it has to be an either-or situation. Either they have a bad defense, or they don't beat Pittsburgh. But the Ravens can't return to 110 Russell Street with both being true.
