Dodgers release first look at Kobe Bryant bobblehead set to be given out in August
By Tyler Reed
Love it or hate it, the city of Los Angeles is one of the greatest sports cities in sports history. Maybe not in fandom, but with talent that have played for the cities teams.
It's a difficult discussion when trying to craft the Mount Rushmore of Los Angeles athletes. However, there's one name that has firmly found its place in that discussion: Kobe Bryant.
Bryant helped bring five championships to the Los Angeles Lakers and cemented himself as one of the greatest ever to play the game.
Unfortunately, Bryant's life was cut short after a tragic plane accident took the lives of all nine people on board, including Bryant's daughter Gianna.
It's been over five years since the accident; however, Bryant's legacy has not been forgotten. The Los Angeles Dodgers have planned on August 8th to give away Bryant bobbleheads to fans in attendance. On Thursday, fans got their first glimpse of the bobbleheads.
The bobblehead features Bryant wearing his iconic number 24 Lakers uniform, while rocking the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers' edition.
If you are one of the lucky fans who secures one of these bobbleheads at the game, please don't be the dork who goes online and sells it for a disgusting price. People like that suck. Enjoy this amazing collectible if you get the chance.
