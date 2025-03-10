Devin Booker's sympathetic response after facing Luka Doncic-less Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 NBA season woes continue amid their recent loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. It was the organization's fifth straight loss of the season.
The Suns managed to pull away with a 125-116 win in a contest where the Mavs never troubled them across four quarters.
Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 24 points to his name, followed by Kevin Durant's 21 points. It was first time in a long time that Booker faced a Luka Doncic-less Mavericks.
After all, the two stars have built an excellent rivalry come playoff time over the years. Speaking of which, Booker showed sympathy for the Mavericks, who have consistently suffered setbacks since parting ways with Doncic.
"You can feel it when we land," Booker said. "The vibes are low right now, but hopefully they can look back and once everybody gets healthy, on top of next season, still root on their team and root on their city."
Even as a rival, Booker can feel how much the Mavs fanbase has suffered in the past month or so. He hopes that the organization will bounce back once they are free of the injury bug next season.
As for Booker's rivalry with Doncic and the Mavericks, it reached the pinaccle during the 2022 NBA playoffs when the two teams engaged in a seven-game series. The Mavs, led by Doncic, pulled off a famous series win over D-Book and the Suns.
