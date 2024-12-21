Bradley Beal reveals how he deals with NBA trade rumors
Aside from a handful of NBA superstars, every player in the league has dealt with seeing their names in trade rumors at one point or another in their respective careers.
Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal has definitely dealt with a plethora of rumors when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.
Considering he joined the Suns in a blockbuster trade and formed a Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, one would think that he would finally be free from trade rumors.
Unfortunately, due to his inability to stay fit, the Suns fanbase has been quick to launch his name into the rumor mill. The 31-year-old recently revealed how he deals with seeing his name pop up in random trade rumors.
"Until one of them come say something to me or talks to me, it's just out there," Beal said. "I'm a Phoenix Sun and I'm here and I'm in the uniform. I don't pay attention to that. They did that with me for 10 years."
With the Phoenix Suns being named as Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's top trade destination, Beal is likely to be in the hypothetical trade package.
But as the Suns veteran mentioned, he is focused on giving his best to the organization until the day he wears their uniform and simply avoids the outside chatter.
Beal has averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Suns in 16 appearances this season.
