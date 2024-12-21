The greatest football watching day in the history of the sport
By Tyler Reed
Baby, it's cold outside. So, what better way to keep warm than to be on your couch with a blanket, in your pajamas, with Doordash on the way, because there is football to be watched today. It's not just any old football, either. Today marks the greatest viewing day in the history of the pigskin.
The College Football Playoff is already underway. While fans have three CFP games to view today, the fellas in the big league are also taking the stage later today when the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers clash, as well as the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today, there's even the FCS Semi-Finals between South Dakota and Montana State and South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The weekends filled with football are numbered. Our days of having an excuse to sit at home and place 15-leg parlays will soon end.
However, before those days end, one must soak in a day like today. A day that was built for football. A day that will forever be remembered as the day you almost gave yourself a blood clot by not moving off the couch. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Watch some football today!
