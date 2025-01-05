Brian Thomas Jr. joins an exclusive receiving group after his insane rookie year
By Matt Reed
The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have found a ton of success as a whole this season, but the AFC South team certainly hit big on their 2024 first round pick, Brian Thomas Jr.. Everyone heard the hype surrounding this past year's incredible wide receiver class even before the season kicked off, but Thomas Jr. certainly backed that hype up with some impressive numbers.
Heading into Week 18, Thomas Jr. has more receiving yards than every receiver drafted ahead of him last April, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
In Year 1, Thomas Jr. joined an incredible group of four rookie receivers to ever finish their debut season with 1,200 yards and 10 or more touchdowns catches. The 22 year old joins fellow former LSU Tigers Ja'marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr., as well as Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
Thomas Jr.'s rookie season has been even more impressive when considering the role that he's taken on for a team that didn't have Trevor Lawrence for much of the year due to injury.
RELATED: Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations could tumble without Zay Flowers
The first-year wideout has emerged as the team's number one receiving target in a team with talented pass catchers like Chrisian Kirk, Evan Engram and even Travis Etienne coming out of the backfield.
Surprisingly, Thomas Jr. even ranks second in the AFC in both yards and touchdowns and somehow wasn't selected for the Pro Bowl.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Heat send strong message by suspending Butler
NFL: QB questions abound in latest mock drafts
CFB: Can anyone stop Ohio State?
MLB: Ichiro leads list of three likely new Hall of Famers