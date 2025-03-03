10 best NFL free agents available ahead of this offseason
By Matt Reed
The National Football League always finds a way to dominate the headlines even when they're not playing games for longer portions of the year, and one their first steps in doing so will be when free agency kicks off on March 10 during the legal tampering period.
While it's not the most loaded class of free agents in recent league history, there are still plenty of top players looking to find new homes in 2025. That's why we're taking a closer look at the 10 best free agents available heading into the new year.
Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals)
The Bengals have had a lot of public statements about where things stand with Higgins and how valued he is in the grander scheme of Cincinnati. However, that still hasn't resulted in a long-term deal and that opens the door for the number one receiver on the market to potentially move this year.
While the idea of returning to the Bengals and linking up with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase again sounds great, there's definitely questions about where Higgins will play in 2025.
Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings)
Darnold is coming off of the best year of his professional career after shining with the Vikings, but Minnesota has an important decision to make with J.J. McCarthy likely being the future of the team after being selected in the first round of last year's draft. Minnesota has plenty of weapons on offense, starting with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, so they might be confident in letting Darnodl walk.
Milton Williams (Philadelphia Eagles)
The Eagles won the Super Bowl with one of the most complete rosters in NFL history, but Williams was definitely a huge part of that success for Philadelphia during the postseason. It's hard to say he was the only reason why his team hoisted their second Lombardi Trophy, however, Nick Sirianni's team would certainly like to have a player like Williams back for the right price.
Zach Baun (Philadelphia Eagles)
Baun had a career year with the Eagles after coming over from the New Orleans Saints, but the 29 year old will be one of several important Philadelphia players that the team has to evaluate before the team tries to make another run at a Super Bowl. Vic Fangio's defense certainly relied heavily on Baun in 2024, but with the way the Eagles have drafted recently perhaps general manager Howie Roseman will gamble on finding another linebacker to replace him.
Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Prior to suffering a tough injury, Godwin was one of the best wide receivers in football a season ago and a massively important player in Baker Mayfeild's Buccaneers offense. In his three previous seasons leading up to 2024, Godwin surpassed 1,000 yards in all three campaigns and still appears to have plenty to offer to any potential suitor.
Carlton Davis (Detroit Lions)
The Lions had a plethora of injuries in 2024, but Davis was one of the few steady pieces that held up for Dan Campbell's team last season. He'll likely be scooped up by a team that needs defensive help very quickly.
Nick Bolton (Kansas City Chiefs)
It's very difficult to find quality linebackers any longer and Bolton has proven to be one of the best in the NFL at showing up three straight downs and leading a defense. He's a multi-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, and while it's hard to believe they'd allow him to walk it's definitely a possibility with the team's current lack of cap space.
Josh Sweat (Philadelphia Eagles)
Sweat has become one of the most steady pass rushers in recent Eagles history, however, their defense continues to get younger and Howie Roseman keeps hitting on defensive draft picks which could make it tough to justify paying him this offseason.
Dre Greenlaw (San Francisco 49ers)
Greenlaw is certainly still an elite linebacker when healthy, but after missing most of last season with an injury a team will have to gamble on him coming back into form in 2025.
Amari Cooper (Buffalo Bills)
It's hard to imagine Cooper having a more rough season than what he underwent in Buffalo last season, but a change of scenery could definitely do the veteran some good. He was putting up huge numbers with a less talented Cleveland Browns team, and it's likely because the Bills simply relied on their other skill position players.
