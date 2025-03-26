Darius Garland calls out fans over serious sports betting issue
Sports betting and gambling is now an inescapable aspect of consuming sports, and the NBA is no exception to the rule. Social media is littered with posts from fans beseeching players to make their parlays hit so they can make some money while watching the games they love.
And while it doesn't sound like a bad thing in isolation, there is an ugly side to world of betting as well. A lot of fans lose money on the games and in fits of rage, direct their ire at the very players they bet on. It's become a serious issue with players constantly receiving abuse due to this. And Cavaliers star Darius Garland has clearly had enough.
“During the game, I heard a guy say, ‘Bro, you’re screwing my parlay.’ I don’t want to hear about your parlay. Especially against Dallas, when I didn’t play a lot of minutes, so I got a lot of harsh words because I didn’t get to 20 points. If I went through my DMs right now, you’d see a lot of curse words. ‘You F’d up my parlay.’”
Darius Garland has been a key piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are on pace to win more than 60 games this season. The former All-Star is averaging 20.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. He should be enjoying serious adulation from fans but that doesn't seem to be the case.
As sports betting continues to grow, these problems will continue to grow with it. Hopefully, the players find a way to insulate themselves from all this noise, as a lot of factors regarding bets are simply out of their control.
